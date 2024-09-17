Warm summerlike, breezy Tuesday

The summertime pattern that has gripped the area over the last several days will march into Tuesday with well above average temperatures expected once again.

There will be some clouds passing through, but still expect a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will be noticeable, but not terrible as a southeasterly breeze will continue to bring in some drier air limiting the mugginess.

High temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s with a few places possibly flirting with 90° which will be well above the average high temperature for the day which is in the lower 70s.

A southeasterly breeze up to 25 MPH is possible at times.

Skies will remain clear-to-partly cloudy on Tuesday night as low temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.