Warm, summer weekend with a smoky haze

We saw the smoke in the atmosphere on Friday, mainly elevated well above ground level. That will change at times this weekend as there will likely be some smoke making it to the surface.

Smoke aside, it’s going to be a quiet, warm, summer-like weekend. Temperatures will make it to around 80 to 85 degrees across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along with a light wind.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a storm system swings through the region. That will change up the wind direction and get the smoke out of here. It will also bring temperatures back down to more seasonable levels, mid-70s, through the rest of next week.