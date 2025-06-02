Warm, summer-like Monday with hazy sunshine

The week will start summer-like with very warm temperatures under hazy sunshine as smoke from Canadian wildfires will still linger in the sky.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the entire state of Minnesota until 6:00 PM. Much of the wildfire smoke is expected to stay aloft, but some pockets could mix down to the surface at times.

It’ll be a very warm day with high temperatures expecting to push into the middle-to-upper- 80s by late afternoon with a few places flirting with 90°. There will be a breezy wind out of the south with gusts up to 30 mph at times helping bring in the warmer air.

The UV-Index is expected to be high at an 8 with a sunburn time at approximately 15 minutes, so for anyone planning to spend a considerable amount of time outdoors, be sure to wear sunscreen and take precaution.

Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible by late evening into the overnight with rain becoming more likely by Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower-to-middle- 60s.