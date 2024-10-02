Warm start to the weekend with slight rain chance followed by cooler, seasonal weather

The wild ride aboard the temperature rollercoaster will continue through the weekend which will also include a small chance for rain.

A warm front will lift north through the area on Saturday, and with a breezy southerly wind and ample sunshine, high temperatures are expected to get back to near or in the lower 80s.

A cold front will pass through late in the day and likely during the evening hours. There may be just enough moisture and leftover instability to pop a few showers and isolated thunderstorms although not much is expected and the area may end up being dry. The best chance for any rain at this time appears more likely further east into Wisconsin.

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to once again cool off with highs in the middle 60s on Sunday which is more seasonal and near average for early October.

Temperatures will likely be in the 60s to start next week with warming 70s the rest of the week which means above average temperatures will likely continue.