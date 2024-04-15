Warm start to the week followed by rain through midweek, cooler weather

The warmth from the weekend will carry over into Monday before a large storm system brings rain chances to the area through the middle of the week followed by much cooler weather.

Monday will be a sunny and warm day with high temperatures near or in the low-to-mid 70s.

Clouds build late Monday night with showers and thunderstorms developing after daybreak Tuesday. A break, or lull, is possible around lunchtime before a second, stronger, round arrives by late afternoon and evening. A strong storm is possible especially in north Iowa along with locally heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will end Tuesday night with some lingering showers possible on Wednesday.

Another system may bring some more light rain on Thursday.

Temperatures will cool down the rest of the week with 50s likely for highs through Friday and some upper 40s by Saturday. Night lows may drop to around or below freezing Thursday through Saturday.