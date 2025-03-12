Warm spring air expected rest of the week with thunderstorms likely Friday, some possibly strong

Temperatures will continue to soar the rest of the week and feel more like May on Thursday and Friday ahead of a storm system that’ll bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Friday, some which could possibly be strong.

Wednesday will be a much warmer day than Tuesday as high temperatures are expected to push into the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

The warming trend kicks in on Thursday with highs around the middle 60s with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be near records on Friday as they surge into the lower 70s, however there will be more clouds ahead of a storm system that will arrive later in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by late Friday afternoon across North Iowa and then spread into Minnesota by evening. A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts as the main threat along with an isolated tornado being possible.

The system will pass through the area heading into Saturday with colder air wrapping around leading to the chance of rain switching to snow. Any accumulations would be minor, if any at all. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s during the morning hours and then fall into the 30s throughout the afternoon.

Sunday will be a cold day with high temperatures likely not getting out of the 30s, but the warmth returns on St. Patrick’s Day on Monday with highs in the 50s.