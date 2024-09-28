Warm & quiet weekend continues, slight cooldown for next week

Today has been a warm day across the Weather First area to say the least. In fact, Rochester potentially tied the record high temperature today of 83F, which was previously set back in 1952! Some places have reached into the mid 80F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa as well thanks to all the sunshine we have seen today!

Sunshine will continue the remainder of this weekend. Another barely noticeable cold front is expected to make its way through late tonight, resulting in Sunday afternoon high temperatures being a degree or two below today’s afternoon highs. Regardless, it is still going to be a very warm day by late September standards.

Monday will be another warm day, with highs in the low to mid 80F’s. A cold front passes through Monday night, bringing much cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions with it. Highs will only reach into the low to mid 60F’s for Tuesday. We could see a few more clouds Monday night, but no precipitation chances, due to very dry air around.

The cooler weather exits the area just as fast as it enters, with summer like warmth returning for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70F’s under plenty of sunshine. Things cool slightly by the end of the week but we keep the sunshine. There may be a small rain chance next weekend, as well as a longer lasting cooldown to follow, but details are still a bit murky this far out.

Regardless, the fall like temperatures are not looking as likely this next weekend anymore, something we have seen time and time again all of September.