Warm, quiet Thursday with showers, thunderstorms likely Friday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday which will help give temperatures a boost before another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive by Friday morning.

Thursday will be a warm day as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s with a few locations touching or exceeding 80°. The wind also be light.

A cold front will arrive around daybreak Friday morning with showers and thunderstorms likely. These will move in from the west and should be in a weakening phase, however can’t discount a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and heavier downpours. The overall severe threat is low.

A few more showers and thunderstorms may pop up late morning into early afternoon, but higher chances will be further east towards the Mississippi River into Wisconsin.

High temperatures will be cooler on Friday near 70° along with a breezy southwest wind.