Warm & quiet this weekend through early next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

It has been another beautiful day across the region, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70F’s across Southeastern Minnesota, and upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s across Northern Iowa! Winds remain light from the east, with a sun filled sky this afternoon.

Upper level high pressure will meander across the North-Central United States into the middle of next week. This pattern will treat us to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures the remainder of this weekend, through Wednesday.

Temperatures warm into the low to mid 80F’s Sunday, with a slight breeze, and uninterrupted sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80F’s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with continued sun.

By Tuesday, you will notice an uptick in the humidity across the area as upper level low pressure passes to the southeast. Dew points will continue to rise until a cold front passes through the area Thursday, making it feel more humid Wednesday and Thursday.

Given the proximity to the upper level low across the Ohio River Valley, a few showers will have a low chance to make it as far north and west as Southeastern Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday. Most, if not all, locations will likely remain dry.

The best chances for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity arrives Thursday. A cold front will track through the region, providing a good focus for storms, if enough forcing and moisture is available. Temperatures dip into the 60F’s by the end of next week, with clouds lingering into Friday.

Overall, our quiet stretch of weather continues into the beginning of next week, with summer like temperatures building across the area to end the weekend. Enjoy the beautiful weather!