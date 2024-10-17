Warm, quiet and sunny weekend ahead

The weekend ahead will be pleasant with plentiful sunshine, quiet weather, and warmer than average temperatures.

High pressure will be locked into place to the southeast keeping the area dry under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be primarily out of the south-to-southwest which will help drive in warmer air and keep temperatures running above average for the middle of October.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the low 70s on Friday with lower-to-middle 70s likely on Saturday and Sunday. Night lows will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

The wind will be a bit blustery on Sunday with gusts that may approach 20 MPH.

A frontal boundary will stall out across north-central Minnesota where slight rain chances are expected Friday night into Saturday.

Quiet weather continues into next week along with warmer than average temperatures in the 70s on Monday before cooler weather arrives by midweek with temperatures closer to average in the 50s.

The aforementioned frontal boundary will slide a little further south on Monday night into Tuesday as a system moves through the area which may lead to some rain. However, the exact track of the system is still uncertain and expect details to be ironed out in the days ahead.