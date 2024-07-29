Warm, muggy with periods of showers, thunderstorms this week

The weather pattern will turn more active this week with periods of showers and thunderstorms along with warm and humid conditions.

The week will get off to a quiet start on Monday as high temperatures push into the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky.

A system will move through the area on Tuesday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly during the morning hours.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and another late Wednesday night into Thursday with additional thunderstorms possible on Thursday afternoon. What happens each day is dependent on the previous day and where any thunderstorms track.

High temperatures are generally expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s through Wednesday before dialing back in to the low-to-mid 80s on Thursday into the weekend.