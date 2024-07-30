Warm, muggy with periods of showers and thunderstorms through midweek

The weather pattern is becoming more active as the week rolls along with periods of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday along with warm and humid temperatures.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours. The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm is also possible especially across portions of north Iowa with strong wind and heavy rainfall as the main threats along with small hail as a lesser threat.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday before dry weather arrives by Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with low 80s by Thursday before rebounding back into the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday into the weekend.

Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 60s and 70s so there will be plenty of humidity to go along with the warm air temperatures.