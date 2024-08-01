Warm, muggy weekend ahead

The first weekend of August will have a summertime feel to it as it will be warm and muggy.

High pressure will build into the area late Thursday night into Friday leading to a sunny and quiet end to the week. Warm and muggy air will result in a toasty day as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s, and with dew point temperatures near 70°, that will lead to a heat index (feels-like) near 90°.

Saturday will be a bit similar with sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s with dew point temperatures likely staying in the 60s.

A few more clouds will arrive on Sunday as a frontal system approaches from the north. It may set off a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still plenty warm with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the 60s to near 70°.