Warm, muggy weekend ahead with chances for showers, thunderstorms

Summer warmth and humidity will return heading into the weekend along with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Upper-level ridging will build back into the region allowing temperatures to warm well above average for the final weekend of June.

Temperatures will push into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will be high as dew point temperatures climb to near or in the lower 70s. The combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will lead to a heat index (feels-like) around the middle 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday afternoon. There is the chance of a strong thunderstorm with a higher threat near and west of the I-35 corridor, however that risk area may change or get tweaked as it gets closer.

Temperatures are still expected to be warm on Sunday with highs around the middle 80s. Dew point temperatures will again hover around 70° leading to a heat index near or in the lower 90s.

The new week will begin with temperatures hovering around average with daily highs near or in the lower 80s. A storm complex may bring rain chances back to the area on Thursday and the Fourth of July on Friday, however there is high uncertainty on specifics at this time or if it will even impact the area.