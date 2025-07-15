Warm, muggy Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms returning Wednesday

Summer heat continues through Tuesday with high temperatures similar to what we felt Monday afternoon. We’re headed back to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will be approaching from the west late Tuesday and will move through Iowa Wednesday. Our most likely time frame for showers and thunderstorms is Wednesday morning. However, we could see a few thunderstorms approaching late Tuesday evening to very early Wednesday morning as well.

Some of the best, soaking rain looks to be around the middle of the day Wednesday. More isolated activity is possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.