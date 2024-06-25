Warm, muggy Tuesday with a spotty shower possible

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day with the chance of a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening.

The day will start muggy with dew point temperatures in the 70s, however dry air will move in from the north leading to lower humidity into the afternoon as dew points fall into the 50s and 60s.

It’ll be warm once again with high temperatures pushing into the mid-to-upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A weak disturbance will move through the area leading to the chance of a few light showers late in the afternoon and evening along with a rumble or two of thunder possible. The severe weather threat is expected to be south into central-southern Iowa.

A few showers may even linger through the night into early Wednesday morning.