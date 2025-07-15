Warm, muggy Tuesday followed by rain Wednesday with cooler temperatures to follow

Warm, humid air will be around through Tuesday before a storm system brings rain to the region on Wednesday with a cool down for the second half of the week into the weekend.

Sunshine is expected on Tuesday with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s by late afternoon. It will be a noticeably humid day along with a southerly breeze.

A cold front will approach from the northwest late Tuesday night which may pop a shower or thunderstorms, but the bulk of any rain isn’t expected until Wednesday morning through the middle afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, but the overall severe threat is low. Heavy downpours are possible where any thunderstorms develop.

Any rain will come to an end by late Wednesday afternoon or evening with dry, cooler and less humid weather expected the rest of the week.

Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will only manage the low-to-middle- 70s for highs with cool night lows in the 50s.

A slow warming trend is expected over the upcoming weekend with highs climbing into the upper 70s before getting back into the 80s heading into next week.

.Another system will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Specific details on this particular system will become clearer in the days ahead.