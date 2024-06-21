Warm, muggy through Saturday with sunshine, less humid weather Sunday

A tropical-like airmass will continue to reside over the Weather First area through Saturday with warm, muggy weather and periods of showers and thunderstorms before drier, less humid weather arrives on Sunday.

Dew point temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s on Friday and Saturday indicating a high amount of moisture in the air which will fuel heavy rains across the area. It’ll also be warm both days with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be likely on and off throughout Friday into Saturday morning with another round likely during the Saturday afternoon hours. A few stronger thunderstorms with high winds are possible both days with the primary concern being localized flooding from heavy rainfall.

A cold front will slide through Saturday night ending the rain and bringing in some drier, less humid air on Sunday as dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is near average for late June.