Warm and muggy Sunday

After some early showers with a possible rumble of thunder Sunday morning, things will dry out.

However, the warm temperatures and muggy conditions will persist. Clouds may linger around, too; however, very isolated showers or thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon. Most will stay dry.

With dew points in the 60s, that will make the “feels like” or heat index reach the mid 80s for most. While not exceptionally dangerous heat, it may be a bit muggy as we close out the week.

Another quick round of showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, but we are thankfully working with limited moisture and instability. While we don’t need the rain, it should hopefully have minimal impacts.