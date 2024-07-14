Warm, muggy Sunday; another round of storms Monday

It’s another warm, humid day across the region for the weekend’s second half. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Sunday afternoon along with dew points running in the 70s. This is going to make for heat index readings in the 90s to about 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

More thunderstorms are on the way Monday. The most likely time for a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms is during the morning hours. A line of storms will develop in the Dakotas late Sunday night and move our direction. Damaging wind is the primary threat, and large hail is a possibility with some of the storms as well.

The week ahead is looking to be more comfortable and bright. High temperatures will drop back to the 70s beginning Tuesday, and look to remain in the low 70s Wednesday.