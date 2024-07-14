Warm, muggy Sunday ahead

The weekend will end much like it started with warm and muggy weather expected on Sunday.

A front will pass through the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning which may lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms, some possibly containing strong wind.

The front will likely stall out across central Iowa where thunderstorm development is expected on Sunday afternoon.

An area of weak high pressure will settle in over the Weather First area leading to a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’ll be a toasty warm and humid day. High temperatures are once again expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s leading to heat indices (feels-like) in the mid-90s.