Warm & muggy Monday, chance for storms

It’s going to be a warm and muggy evening across the region, with a chance for storms continuing into the overnight hours, and through Monday.

Temperatures region wide have fallen into the mid to upper 70F’s as of around 8:00PM, with temperatures remaining in the 70F’s through a majority of the evening hours. Overnight, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 60F’s.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will continue to approach the region this evening, and will likely bring rain to much of the area through the evening hours. The risk for severe weather with this round of storms is low, with the Storm Prediction Center having a sliver of our viewing area under a Marginal Risk (level 2 out of 5) for localized large hail and damaging winds.

Monday morning is a bit uncertain at this time. Temperatures will be in the upper 60F’s during the morning commute, with the potential for ongoing showers and thunderstorms from the overnight hours. It’s unclear how long this activity, if any, will linger across the area, but you certainty may need the umbrella through the morning hours.

Morning shower and thunderstorm coverage will play a major role in what takes place the remainder of the day, affecting everything from severe weather potential (see ALERT DAY story below) to temperatures.

If cloud cover and precipitation exit the area by the afternoon, high temperatures should easily climb into the low-mid 80F’s. Winds will be out of the south, between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times. These winds will help transport more humid air north, resulting in dew points climbing to near 70F. It could be a warm and muggy day!

However, if morning rain lingers across the region through most of the morning and into early afternoon, high temperatures may have a harder time reaching into the 80F’s.

Showers and storms become possible once again by Monday late afternoon and evening, as a cold front swings through the area. There is low confidence in how widespread storms will be, assuming there even are storms. The chance for storms will be around through Monday evening, however, and some of them could be severe.

Monday will be one of those days to check the radar/forecast frequently, especially if you have any outdoor activities planned across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa!