Warm Mother’s Day weekend filled with sunshine

Mother’s Day weekend promises to be a quiet one filled with plentiful sunshine and well above average temperatures for early May.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will develop and push east intensifying over the Upper Midwest resulting in southerly flow and pulling in warmer air allowing temperatures to climb well above average.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will push into the middle-to-upper 70s under a mainly sunny sky. Night lows are expected to be pleasantly cool in the lower 50s.

A southerly breeze will kick up on Mother’s Day Sunday with gusts of 20-25 mph which will help boost temperatures into the lower 80s which is more typical of late June. Despite the warmth, it’ll be a comfortable day as the humidity is expected to be very low. There will be plenty of sunshine so it’ll be a beautiful day to get outdoors and do something fun with mom.

The warm, summertime weather will continue into next week with temperatures expecting to run well above average.