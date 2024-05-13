Warm Monday with poor air quality

The week will get off to warm and hazy start as wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada will result in poor air quality.

The smoke will lead to hazy skies and filtered sunshine with more clouds generally near and south of I-90 as a storm system tracks across Iowa.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for southeast Minnesota until at least noon, but it’s possible the alert could be extended depending on how quickly the smoke clears out. It certainly possible smoke may linger into Monday night and Tuesday.

Sensitive groups who suffer from asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes along with children and the elderly are most at risk due to the smoke and time outdoors should be limited.

High temperatures will generally be in the low-to-mid 70s area wide with a light north wind.