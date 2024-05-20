Warm Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely late

The week will get off to a warm start with showers and thunderstorms likely during the Monday evening and overnight hours.

A few showers moved through during the morning hours. The rest of the day is shaping up to be quiet with clouds breaking leading to some sunshine allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will likely develop later in the evening near the position of a warm front near the I-90 corridor. Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight into early Tuesday.

There is the potential of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm as most of the Weather First area is under a Level 2 of 5 risk with damaging wind gusts and large hail the main threats along with heavy downpours.