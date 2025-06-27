Warm, humid with rain chances this weekend followed by dry, seasonal weather into next week

Warm and humid weather will return heading into the weekend. It will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms with dry and more seasonal weather expected heading into next week.

Clouds will gradually clear late Friday afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, plan on a quiet end to the week with high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s.

A surge of warm, humid air kicks in over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 80s on Saturday. The combination of the warm temperatures and humidity will lead to a heat index (feels-like) around the lower-to-middle- 90s. There will be the chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning as a complex developing overnight across the Dakotas tries to sneak into the area. Otherwise, most of the day will be dry.

Another complex of thunderstorms looks to develop sometime Saturday evening or overnight into Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. That front will stall out somewhere across the area on Sunday afternoon leading to additional chances for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be a bit strong. It’ll be another warm and humid day with afternoon highs around the middle 80s.

Next week starts dry with sunshine and seasonal temperatures near or in the lower 80s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and into the Fourth of July on Friday, however uncertainty remains this far out on where these systems may track. Specifics will become clearer as it gets closer.