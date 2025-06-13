Warm, humid with periods of showers, thunderstorms through the weekend into next week

An active weather pattern will deliver daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend into next week.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Friday although most of the day will end up being dry. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny with temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s for afternoon highs.

Temperatures are expected to be near or in the lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday with night lows in the 60s. Dew point temperatures will be around the low-to-middle- 60s so it will feel a bit muggy. The moisture and passing waves of energy will lead to the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few more showers and t-storms will be possible during the afternoon.

The weather pattern stays active into next week with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Monday through at least Wednesday. Timing of each round will be narrowed down as each day approaches.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday with a brief dip into the upper 70s through midweek with 80s likely returning later in the week towards next weekend.