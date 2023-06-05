Warm & Humid, With A Few Storms Today

We are still in the same-going forecast we had through the weekend, trending warm in the middle to upper 80s, a bit humid, with a mix of sun & clouds. A few more pop-up afternoon/evening t-storms will once again be possible for some, just not everyone. Again, the trend we’ve been used to for the past several days now.

This trend carries over into Tuesday, with our storm chances becoming a little more widespread, lasting a little longer throughout the day as well. Rain will slowly wrap up early Wednesday, with the rest of the week drying up.

Temperatures & humidity will lower a bit as well, with middle to upper 70s for highs starting Wednesday. 80s look to return Friday, ahead of the weekend rain chance, putting us back into the 70s.