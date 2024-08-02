Warm, humid weekend ahead with rain chance Sunday

The first half of the weekend is expected to be quiet with a frontal system moving into the area on Sunday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure will be in control of our weather into Saturday leading to a quiet day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s leading to a humid day.

A cold front will approach from the north leading to an increase in clouds Saturday night. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop in north-central Minnesota with a few possibly sneaking into the Weather First area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The front will stall out near the area on Sunday which may pop a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the lower 80s along with dew points in the 60s leading to another humid day.