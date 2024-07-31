Warm, humid weekend ahead with cooler weather expected next week

The warm and humid air will be around heading into the upcoming weekend before a pattern change occurs next week leading to much cooler and less humid weather.

High pressure will settle into the area on Friday lasting through much of the weekend leading to quiet and dry weather although a spotty shower is possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will be warm with highs in the middle-to-upper 80s likely on Friday and Saturday. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s so it’ll feel humid.

A frontal system will move south into the area on Sunday leading to more clouds and the chance of a spotty shower. Temperatures will dial back a bit with highs expected to be in the low 80s.

The warm and humid weather may see its demise next week as cooler, less humid Canadian air will drift south with temperatures likely dipping below average as highs are expected to be in the 70s with night lows in the 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of below average temperatures in their 8-14 day outlook from August 7-13.