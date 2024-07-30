Warm, humid weather to last into weekend

Summertime isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as warm and humid weather will last into the weekend.

High pressure will settle in overhead beginning on Friday lasting through the weekend leading to quiet, but warm weather. The storm track will also likely remain to the north across north-central Minnesota.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s on Friday and upper 80s close to 90° for some on Saturday before returning to the middle 80s on Sunday.

Dew point temperatures will likely be in the 60s over the weekend so while the humidity won’t be overly bad, there will still be some in the air.

The heat index (feels-like) may approach 90° or low 90s for some on Saturday.