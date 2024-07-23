Warm, humid Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday will be a warm and humid day with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a system tracks across the Upper Midwest.

The day will start dry with some passing clouds before a cold front approaches which will likely pop some scattered showers and thunderstorms sometime after lunch into the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see them.

A few thunderstorms may linger through the night and into Wednesday morning especially in north Iowa as the front slowly slips south.

Severe weather is not anticipated, however some modest daytime instability combined with weak wind shear may lead to a strong thunderstorm or two which may produce small hail and gusty winds.

High temperatures are expected to be near average around or in the low 80s. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s adding some humidity to the air.