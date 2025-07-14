Warm, humid to start the week followed by rain chances and much cooler by late week

Summer warmth and humidity will greet the Weather First area to start the week before rain chances move in during the middle of the week with a cooldown heading into the upcoming weekend.

Sunshine and southerly flow will help boost temperatures into the middle-to-upper- 80s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will inch upward and become more noticeable both days.

A frontal boundary will slide south into the area very late Tuesday night into Wednesday likely triggering showers and thunderstorms. A strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe threat is low.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Wednesday with a few showers possibly extending into Thursday before much cooler air pushes in behind the front.

Temperatures will fall several degrees below average to end the week with highs expecting to be around the lower-to-middle- 70s on Thursday and Friday before climbing back into the upper 70s to near 80° over the weekend.

Another system will bring rain chances back to the area on Saturday with a few showers possible into Sunday. Specifics will become clearer on the weekend system in the days ahead.