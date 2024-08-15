Warm, humid Thursday with showers, possible thunderstorms

Thursday definitely will have a summertime feel to it as the humidity will be higher than in recent days which will help fuel showers and a few thunderstorms.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will come to an end Thursday morning with much of the day being dry as skies become partly sunny.

A cold front will approach from the west by early evening which will fire a few scattered showers and thunderstorms sometime after 6:00 PM. While the overall severe threat is low, the entire Weather First area is in a low-end, Level 1 of 5 risk from the Storm Prediction Center. If ample instability can build after the morning rain, which sunshine will help, then a strong thunderstorm is possible with wind and hail as the main threats. Any showers and thunderstorms that do develop will come to and end by midnight.

The humidity will be high as dew point temperatures will likely climb into the low 70s making it feel rather muggy.

Temperatures will be slightly above average as highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It’ll be a bit breezy as a southeast-to-west wind may gust up to 25 MPH at times.