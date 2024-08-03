Warm, humid Sunday with slight chance of shower or thunderstorm

Sunday will be another warm and humid day, but a big change in the weather pattern will take place next week as temperatures look to drop below average.

High temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s under a partly to at times mostly sunny sky. Dew point temperatures will be near 70° putting the heat index (feels-like) near 90° during the afternoon hours.

The warm, moist air will lead to a high amount of instability, but there will likely be a “cap” in place which should limit thunderstorm development. However, if any do develop, they would be very widely scattered and a strong thunderstorm would be possible with hail and gusty winds given the instability that will be present.

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely on Monday as a system moves through that may produce some locally heavy rainfall.