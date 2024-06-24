Warm, humid start to the week with few chances for showers, thunderstorms

The week will get off to a warm and humid start with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms before relief arrives by midweek.

High temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s for most with some low 90s possible in a few locations. Dew point temperatures will also rise into the 60s and 70s making for a very humid day.

A few late day showers and thunderstorms are possible which will continue into the evening hours. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is also possible that may produce damaging wind gusts and hail. Any thunderstorms that do develop will likely come to an end around midnight or after.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday with high temperatures back in the mid-80s with still some humidity in the air.

Finally, the humidity comes down on Wednesday and it’ll be a dry and comfortable day with high temperatures in the 70s.

A few more chance for showers and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures mainly in the 70s to near 80°.