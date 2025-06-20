Warm, humid Friday with morning rain

The week will end warm and humid with a storm system passing through bringing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms to the area during the morning hours.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through about the middle of the morning before dry weather is expected the rest of the day. Severe weather is not expected although heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible.

Skies will become at least partly sunny by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle-to-upper 80s for highs with a few places likely touching 90°. Dew point temperatures are expected to push into the upper 60s to near 70° leading to a heat index (feels-like) in the lower-to-middle 90s.

It will be a breezy day with a southerly wind gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times.

A few passing clouds will remain through Friday night. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with temperatures falling into the middle 70s by Saturday morning with heat and humidity building into the weekend.