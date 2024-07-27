Warm, humid, and occasional storm chances through the next several days

It’s a toasty and humid Saturday afternoon out there! Temperatures across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa are in the mid 80F’s, with dew point in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s.

Daily high temperatures over the next several days aren’t going to deviate too much from where they are now across the area, nor will the dew points. Heat Index values are going to be hovering right around 90F as a result each day, leading to some concern for those who are more sensitive to heat related illnesses.

The warmest day out of the next several will be next Wednesday, where high temperatures may approach 90F in some locations, especially in northern Iowa.

There will be plenty of sunshine in your forecast through the next week or so, with only occasional storm chances. These storm chances are generally on the lower end, given the lack of certainty on where storms will develop and track at this time.

The best odds for seeing showers and t-storms across the area will be late Sunday night into Monday, then again on Wednesday. Plenty of dry time in between each chance, however. Not chances to cancel any outdoor plans over as of yet.

By the end of next week, the heat and humidity will still be holding on, but may not be as potent as it will be the first half of the week.