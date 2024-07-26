Warm, humid air to settle in this weekend with rain chances early next week

The weekend ahead will deliver typical late July weather with warm temperatures and high humidity before rain chances arrive early next week.

High pressure centered over the Great Lakes region will still have an influence on our weather through at least Saturday. It’ll keep the Weather First area quiet and dry with some passing clouds and mostly sunny skies.

The wind will turn to the south allowing warm air and moisture to move in. Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s from Friday through Sunday. Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 60s adding some humidity to the air.

A system will begin to move northeast from the Southern Plains on Sunday which may produce a spotty late day shower.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will come late Sunday night into early Monday as a storm system moves into the area. It’s possible a few may linger into the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb further yet into the mid-to-upper 80s through the middle of next week and combined with higher humidity, the heat index (feels-like) may approach or exceed 90° for a few days.