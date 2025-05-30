Warm Friday with hazy sunshine

Summer warmth returns to the area on Friday which will last into the weekend. The sky will also look hazy at times due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

The upper-air flow is expected to be predominately out of the north which will bring south smoke from several dozen wildfires burning in Canada resulting in hazy skies. Much of the smoke is expected to stay elevated, but some may mix to the surface at times.

Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s to lower 80s by afternoon which is around 5° to 10° above average for late May.

The wind will also be a bit breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph at times.

A few passing clouds and hazy sky is expected through Friday night. The breeze is expected to lighten through the night with temperatures falling into the middle 50s by Saturday morning.