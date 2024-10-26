Warm early next week followed by a cooler pattern shift

Temperatures will be nearing record territory this coming Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be nearing 80 degrees in southern Minnesota and likely exceeding that mark in northern Iowa.

That warmth will be followed by a potent cold front Wednesday, which will provide the focus for rain. Our rain chances look good, at least from today’s perspective.

After Wednesday, cooler air moves into the region. Additionally, a shift in the jet stream is looking to take place, making for a more active and cooler weather pattern to end October and start November.