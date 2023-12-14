Warm, drier than average December so far

To say that December has been warmer and drier than average is an understatement.

Through December 13, the average temperature in Rochester has been 29.5°, according to data collected at the observation site at the Rochester International Airport (RST). It ranks as third warmest on record behind 1931 (30.7°) and 2015 (29.8°) respectively.

The month has also produced two days with a high temperature registering 50° or higher. If the forecast high of 50° for Thursday is achieved, it would be the first time since 2017 that a December in Rochester has at least three days with a high temperature of at least 50°. In fact, only ten times on record has a December done just that.

It’s also been a fairly dry December.

In regard to snow, through December 13, the month has produced just 0.5″ at the RST observation site. That would put the month as the third least snowiest December behind 1943 and 1913 when both registered just a trace of snow.

For precipitation, the month has produced just 0.02″ which is second driest behind December of 1913 when that year registered just a trace.