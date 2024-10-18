Warm, breezy weekend ahead

The stretch of mild October weather will continue to move forward leading to a beautiful weekend ahead and perfect to get out to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Saturday will have a few more clouds associated with frontal boundary that will stall out further west into central and southwestern Minnesota where some showers are likely early in the day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-middle 70s. There will be a light southerly breeze with gusts up to 20 MPH possible at times.

A mostly clear sky is expected on Saturday night along with a much lighter wind with temperatures dipping into the middle 50s by early Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns for Sunday along with warmer temperatures as highs push into the upper 70s to near 80° which will be around 15-20° above average for the middle of October. It’ll continue to be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

The mild weather will carry over into next week with highs in the 70s before cooling down to near average by midweek.