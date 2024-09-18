Warm, breezy Wednesday

A midsummer-like weather pattern continues to grip the area with another warm, above average day expected on Wednesday.

High temperatures will return to the mid-to-upper 80s which is well above the average high temperature for this time of year which is in the lower 70s.

It’ll be a partly cloudy and breezy day with gusts that may approach 25 MPH at times.

Dew point temperatures are expected to climb back to near or in the lower 60s so the humidity may be a bit noticeable.

Moisture begins to nudge in on Wednesday night which may be enough to pop a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the overnight toward daybreak on Thursday morning.