Warm, breezy Thursday

Thursday will be another quiet day with warmer temperatures thanks to an at times breezy southerly wind.

Sunshine is expected for the majority of the morning with clouds increasing around midday into the afternoon as moisture begins to nudge into the area.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above average with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s across the area.

The wind will also ramp up with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

A few light showers are possible late this evening especially near and west of I-35 as a cold front approaches with a few showers and a thunderstorm possible further east overnight into Friday.