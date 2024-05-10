Warm, breezy Friday with chance of late day shower, or thunderstorm

The week will come to an end with warm temperatures and the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm.

Sunshine will give way to an increase in cloud cover around lunchtime as moisture increases ahead of a frontal system.

A light shower is possible around or after 2:00 PM with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms tracking into the area sometime near or after 4:00 PM. They’ll be through the area by around 7:00 PM. However, most areas may not see anything and remain dry. A higher chance for showers and thunderstorms will be further north and east into Wisconsin.

A stronger thunderstorm is possible as the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 (of 5) risk for severe weather for areas generally east of I-35. If a strong thunderstorm does develop, gusty winds and small hail will be the main threats.

High temperatures area wide are expected to range from 70° to 75°. The wind will also ramp up with gusts up to 30 mph possible especially later in the afternoon and evening.