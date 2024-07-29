Warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms

The weather pattern will be a bit more active this week compared to last week’s. A few showers and thunderstorms popped up in southeast Minnesota Monday afternoon, and more are headed our way Tuesday morning.

There may be some stronger storms in the mix early Tuesday, and the bulk of thunderstorms look to affect northern Iowa. However, there will still be a few showers and storms in southern Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Another shot of thunderstorms is possible Tuesday afternoon to evening and again Wednesday. Timing and placement of each round is uncertain, as each wave of thunderstorm activity has an effect on where the next round may develop.

Otherwise, the rest of this week will remain warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and humid air will also remain in place. Temperatures drop back to the lower 80s Thursday before it warms back up again going into the weekend.