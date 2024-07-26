Warm and humid weekend ahead

Happy finally Friday everyone! If you have your motor running and are ready for a fun weekend, it is going to be a warm and humid one. The bright side…it will be dry with plenty of sunshine!

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Otherwise it will be warmer and humid, with temperatures in the mid 80F’s, and dew points in the upper 60F’s. That being said, it will feel very soupy out there to border line miserable. Great day to head to the lake or crank up the AC!

Sunday is going to be very similar, with highs temperatures in the mid 80F’s. Dew points will be in the upper 60F’s, potentially reaching 70F, so another soupy one out there. Skies will be generally partly cloudy throughout the day. Some modeling does want to fire up a late afternoon shower or t-storm, but the chances of this happening are very slim. Nothing worth canceling any outdoor plans over as of now.

There will be a higher chance for more widespread showers and t-storms Sunday night into early Monday morning, but this will not impact your day on Sunday.

With temperatures and dew points being as high as they will be, it will be important to keep in mind any heat related illnesses if doing activities outside. Heat index values in the 90F’s can lead to heat stroke or exhaustion if frequent shade and water breaks aren’t taken. Just something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Keep cool out there folks!