Warm and bright Wednesday followed by strong storm potential Thursday

Summer warmth continues through the rest of this week and Wednesday will remain quiet and bright. A few more clouds will be drifting through the region Thursday, but no significant change is ahead for the middle of the week.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase for us Thursday. There are a couple opportunities for rain Thursday. One round of showers and thunderstorms will move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday morning. Another line of thunderstorms may develop late Thursday afternoon through evening. A few of the late day storms have the possibility of being strong to severe with isolated strong wind gusts and hail.

Despite a few storms, the possibility of rain Thursday should be more positive than negative considering recent, dry conditions.