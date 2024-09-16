Warm and a bit humid tonight and Tuesday

Fair weather cumulus clouds have filled the skies once again this afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80F’s across all of the Weather First area.

Heading into this evening, temperatures will cool into the low 70F’s, with dew points still in the mid 60F’s. Any remaining cumulus cloud activity should continue to dwindle thanks to loss of daytime heating. Later tonight, skies remain clear, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60F’s by morning.

If you are looking to see some northern lights activity, you might have a shot tonight! Clear skies should make viewing them possible if away from light pollution, but the chances are on the lower end here in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa this time around if current aurora forecasts prove valid.

Heading into Tuesday, we may have a few clouds thanks to some shower activity off to our west, but not expecting these showers to hold together long enough to make it here at this time. Looking at a generally mostly sunny sky to start the day, with skies remaining on the mostly sunny side into the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80F’s once again, with dew point values in the low to mid 60F’s once more as well. Winds may be a bit breezy out of the SSW by tomorrow afternoon, potentially gusting up to 20 mph at times. Overall though, not a bad summerlike day to get out and enjoy the sunshine after school/work!